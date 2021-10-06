UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research downgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

