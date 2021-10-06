Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.90. 39,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

