Under Armour, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

