Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Reaches $44.53 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $44.53 million and $15.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $9.46 or 0.00017169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00106104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.02 or 0.00415808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

