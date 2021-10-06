Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.26.

UNP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

