Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.26.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

