Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,966,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 415,693 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.53% of Union Pacific worth $2,192,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.26.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. 3,074,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

