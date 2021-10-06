Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.38 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.15 or 0.00045785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion and $501.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

