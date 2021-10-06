UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.35% of UnitedHealth Group worth $20,203,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.25. 2,808,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. The stock has a market cap of $371.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

