UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $2.78 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00005340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00321497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

