Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 5.41% of Upland Software worth $67,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 5,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $949.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

