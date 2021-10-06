Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.96. Approximately 33,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,797,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -243.15 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

