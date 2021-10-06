Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 6.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 135,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,144,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research firms have commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $664.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,072. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

