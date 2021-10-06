Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

