USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.45 billion and $3.33 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.04 or 0.06488905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00098910 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 222.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,445,314,961 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.