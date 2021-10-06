USDK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $207.76 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $207.76 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

