V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

V.F. stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

