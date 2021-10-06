V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of V.F. worth $124,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 888,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 139,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,387. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

