Vabble (VAB) Market Cap Achieves $5.27 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $112,805.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00245453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00110729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,917,453 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

