Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,364 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in Vale by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 105,026,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

