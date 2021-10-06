Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.