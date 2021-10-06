Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $238.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average is $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

