Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,973 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Valmont Industries worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI traded down $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.55. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

