VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 28,350,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,999,936. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

