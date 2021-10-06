VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 137,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

