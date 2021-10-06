VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. 283,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,750. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

