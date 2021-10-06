Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,915 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $186,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.81 and a 200 day moving average of $155.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

