Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,648,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.18% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,218,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,693,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,694. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

