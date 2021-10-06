Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 833,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,617. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

