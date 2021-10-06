Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,818,309 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.80% of Verizon Communications worth $18,085,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,257,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,664 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,330,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

