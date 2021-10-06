Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.94% of Cisco Systems worth $17,737,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,334,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

