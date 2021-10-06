Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,744,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,285 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.40% of Bank of America worth $25,675,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 46,808,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

