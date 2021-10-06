Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 359,689 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.94% of PayPal worth $27,195,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.06. 4,308,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

