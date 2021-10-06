Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.95% of Tesla worth $40,055,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.75. 14,330,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $731.33 and a 200-day moving average of $679.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

