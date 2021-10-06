Vanguard Group Inc. Has $22.27 Billion Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.34% of Exxon Mobil worth $22,274,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 25,158,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

