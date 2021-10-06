Vanguard Group Inc. Has $22.32 Billion Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of Comcast worth $22,322,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 22,741,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The firm has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

