Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,719,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,995 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.32% of Intel worth $18,959,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,172,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 290,727 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. 19,741,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. The company has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.