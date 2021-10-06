Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.74% of PepsiCo worth $17,890,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.77.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.96. 5,467,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,627. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

