Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,566,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,377 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.33% of UnitedHealth Group worth $31,461,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.25. 2,592,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

