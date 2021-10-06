Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 95,726 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,099,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,726 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.10% of Mastercard worth $25,592,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.69. 3,675,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

