Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03.

