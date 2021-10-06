Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VGSH opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.06.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
