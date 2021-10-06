Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $69,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 2,881,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,917. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

