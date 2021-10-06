Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $165,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. 3,074,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

