Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Position Boosted by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 5.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 270.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 81.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at $918,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.43. 11,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.

