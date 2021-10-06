Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 62,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 169,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the period.

BATS:VFMF opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

