Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $110,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

