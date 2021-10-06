Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 147,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,846. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $550.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

