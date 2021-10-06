Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Down 0.8%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.88 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80.88 ($1.06). 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 104,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The stock has a market cap of £71.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

