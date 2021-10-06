Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Up 3%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.80. Approximately 5,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,080,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,325 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

